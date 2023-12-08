It's no secret that The Game Awards plays host to more world premiere trailers than it does awards, and 2023's edition was a pretty packed evening. Surprising no one, Geoff Keighley scored the reveal for another Kojima game that looks even more surreal than usual, and we also saw new projects from Hello Games, Arkane, Dontnod, and more, along with some surprise launches.
We've rounded up the full list of The Game Awards winners from this year if you care to see who added the most trophies to their trophy case (do you even need a hint?). Down below, find the brief on each non-award-related game that turned up to the show, what was announced, and when it's launching. Here's every trailer and announcement from The Game Awards 2023:
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake
What is it? A remake of the puzzle adventure
Release date: February 28, 2024
What's new? First reveal and trailer
Pony Island 2: Panda Circus
What is it? A surreal arcade adventure from the developer of Inscryption
Release date: 2025
What's new? First reveal and trailer
The Rise of the Golden Idol
What is it? A sequel to the detective game Case of the Golden Idol
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal and teaser trailer
Usual June
What is it? An action adventure game about teenagers and a space-time cataclysm being developed by Overland developers Finji
Release date: 2025
What's new? First reveal and trailer
Arknights: Endfield
What is it? A spinoff action RPG from a gacha strategy game
Release date: Unknown
What's new? Another PC technical test begins on January 10
Harmonium The Musical
What is it? An accessible narrative game about a young, deaf musician
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal trailer
Windblown
What is it? A co-op roguelike by the developers of Dead Cells
Release date: 2024
What's new? New announcement and reveal trailer
Thrasher
What is it? A followup to action rhythm game Thumper
Release date: 2024
What's new? New trailer
Persona 3 Reload
What is it? A remake of Atlus's weirdest Persona series RPG
Release date: February 2, 2024
What's new? A new story trailer
World of Goo 2
What is it? A follow-up to puzzle game World of Goo
Release date: 2024
What's new? First reveal and trailer
Metaphor: ReFantazio
What is it? A new fantasy RPG from Atlus
Release date: Fall 2024
What's new? New story trailer
Exodus
What is it? A time-travelling sci-fi action game with Mass Effect vibes
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal trailer
God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla
What is it? A free DLC with roguelite elements for God of War Ragnarok
Release date: December 12, 2023 for PlayStation
What's new? First reveal trailer
Big Walk
What is it? A new co-op puzzler from Untitled Goose Game's developers
Release date: 2025
What's new? First reveal trailer
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
What is it? The sequel to Ninja Theory's psychological action game
Release date: 2024
What's new? A new story trailer
Kemuri
What is it? A fantasy parkour-looking new project from Ikumi Nakamura's new studio Unseen
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal teaser trailer
No Rest For The Wicked
What is it? A top-down ARPG by the developers of Ori and the Blind Forest, aiming to "revolutionize" the genre with its combat system.
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal and teaser trailer
New Jet Set Radio, Golden Axe, Crazy Taxi, and Shinobi games
What is it? Sega announced that it's making new games based on a bunch of arcade classics
Release date: TBD
What's new? First announcement
Dragon Ball Z: Sparking Zero
What is it? A new Dragon Ball series fighting game
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal trailer
The Casting of Frank Stone
What is it? A singleplayer, narrative-focused horror game in the Dead By Daylight universe being developed by Supermassive Games of Until Dawn and The Quarry
Release date: 2024
What's new? Name reveal and teaser
Visions of Mana
What is it? A new Mana series RPG from Square Enix
Release date: 2024
What's new? First reveal trailer
Rise of the Ronin
What is it? A new action game from Team Ninja
Release date: March 22, 2024 on PlayStation
What's new? Release date announcement
OD
What is it? A Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele collab that the former is calling "a new form of media," which yep, is def something Kojima would say
Release date: Unknown
What's new? New reveal and teaser trailer
Jurassic Park Survival
What is it? A first-person action game set the day after the 1993 film
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal trailer
Rocket Racing
What is it? A new custom Fortnite mode from Rocket League dev Psyonix
Release date: Tomorrow, December 8
What's new? Gameplay reveal trailer
Black Myth Wukong
What is it? An action RPG based in Chinese mythology
Release date: August 20, 2024
What's new? New story trailer
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
What is it? The co-op villain team up game
Release date: February 2, 2024
What's new? New gameplay trailer
Warframe: Whispers in the Walls
What is it? The next major update to Warframe
Release date: December 13, 2023
What's new? Release date trailer
Ready or Not
What is it? A tactical FPS currently in early access
Release date: December 13, 2023
What's new? Announcement of full launch date and 1.0 update singleplayer campaign
Tales of Kenzera: Zau
What is it? An action platformer made in collaboration with Assassin's Creed: Origins voice actor Abubakar Salim
Release date: April 23, 2024
What's new? First reveal trailer
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage
What is it? A new game from the team behind Life Is Strange
Release date: 2024
What's new? First reveal trailer
The First Berserker: Khazan
What is it? An action RPG based on the Dungeon & Fighter series
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal trailer
Apex Legends and Final Fantasy 7
What is it? A crossover between Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth and Apex Legends
Release date: January 9, 2924
What's new? Reveal teaser trailer
Skull & Bones
What is it? Ubisoft's many times delayed pirate action game
Release date: February 16, 2024
What's new? A new gameplay trailer and new release date
Blade
What is it? A third-person Marvel game being made by Arkane
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal trailer
Last Sentinel
What is it? A dystopian action game by Lightspeed Studios
Release date: Unknown
What's new? New trailer
The First Descendant
What is it? Looter shooter action RPG
Release date: Summer 2024
What's new? New trailer
Zenless Zone Zero
What is it? The upcoming dungeon crawling game from Hoyoverse
Release date: 2024
What's new? A new gameplay trailer
Mecha Break
What is it? Multiplayer mech combat game
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal trailer
Den of Wolves
What is it? A co-op, futuristic action heist game from the developers of Payday: The Heist and Payday 2.
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal, trailer, and our interview with Den of Wolves
Exoborne
What is it? An extraction shooter from the developers of battle royale Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodhunt
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal and teaser trailer
Asgard's Wrath
What is it? A first-person god-battling VR game
Release date: December 15, 2023
What's new? New gameplay trailer
Light No Fire
What is it? The next major project from No Man's Sky's developers, with a procedurally generated map "the size of the actual earth."
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal and teaser trailer
Stormgate
What is it? An upcoming RTS from Frost Giant
Release date: 2024
What's new? New info and interview with voice actor Simu Liu.
Final Fantasy 16: Echoes of the Fallen
What is it? An expansion for the latest mainline Final Fantasy
Release date: Today, December 7, 2023
What's new? New DLC announcement and release with future DLC The Rising Tide planned for spring 2024
The Finals
What is it? Team-based game show FPS
Release date: December 7, 2023
What's new? New gameplay trailer and surprise launch announcement
Monster Hunter Wilds
What is it? The next MonHunt big creature battler
Release date: 2025
What's new? First reveal trailer