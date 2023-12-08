Every trailer and announcement from The Game Awards 2023

A skimmable list of every trailer and announcement from Geoff Keighley's big yearly awards show.

(Image credit: The Game Awards)

It's no secret that The Game Awards plays host to more world premiere trailers than it does awards, and 2023's edition was a pretty packed evening. Surprising no one, Geoff Keighley scored the reveal for another Kojima game that looks even more surreal than usual, and we also saw new projects from Hello Games, Arkane, Dontnod, and more, along with some surprise launches.

We've rounded up the full list of The Game Awards winners from this year if you care to see who added the most trophies to their trophy case (do you even need a hint?). Down below, find the brief on each non-award-related game that turned up to the show, what was announced, and when it's launching. Here's every trailer and announcement from The Game Awards 2023: 

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake

What is it? A remake of the puzzle adventure
Release date: February 28, 2024
What's new? First reveal and trailer 

Pony Island 2: Panda Circus 

What is it? A surreal arcade adventure from the developer of Inscryption
Release date: 2025
What's new? First reveal and trailer 

The Rise of the Golden Idol 

What is it? A sequel to the detective game Case of the Golden Idol
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal and teaser trailer 

Usual June

What is it? An action adventure game about teenagers and a space-time cataclysm being developed by Overland developers Finji
Release date: 2025
What's new? First reveal and trailer 

Arknights: Endfield

What is it? A spinoff action RPG from a gacha strategy game
Release date: Unknown
What's new? Another PC technical test begins on January 10 

Harmonium The Musical 

What is it? An accessible narrative game about a young, deaf musician
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal trailer 

Windblown 

What is it? A co-op roguelike by the developers of Dead Cells
Release date: 2024
What's new? New announcement and reveal trailer 

Thrasher 

What is it? A followup to action rhythm game Thumper
Release date: 2024
What's new? New trailer 

Persona 3 Reload 

What is it? A remake of Atlus's weirdest Persona series RPG
Release date: February 2, 2024
What's new? A new story trailer 

World of Goo 2 

What is it? A follow-up to puzzle game World of Goo
Release date: 2024
What's new? First reveal and trailer 

Metaphor: ReFantazio 

What is it? A new fantasy RPG from Atlus
Release date: Fall 2024
What's new? New story trailer 

Exodus 

What is it? A time-travelling sci-fi action game with Mass Effect vibes
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal trailer

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla 

What is it? A free DLC with roguelite elements for God of War Ragnarok
Release date: December 12, 2023 for PlayStation
What's new? First reveal trailer 

Big Walk 

What is it? A new co-op puzzler from Untitled Goose Game's developers
Release date: 2025
What's new? First reveal trailer 

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 

What is it? The sequel to Ninja Theory's psychological action game
Release date: 2024
What's new? A new story trailer 

Kemuri 

What is it? A fantasy parkour-looking new project from Ikumi Nakamura's new studio Unseen
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal teaser trailer 

No Rest For The Wicked 

What is it? A top-down ARPG by the developers of Ori and the Blind Forest, aiming to "revolutionize" the genre with its combat system.
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal and teaser trailer 

New Jet Set Radio, Golden Axe, Crazy Taxi, and Shinobi games 

What is it? Sega announced that it's making new games based on a bunch of arcade classics
Release date: TBD
What's new? First announcement 

Dragon Ball Z: Sparking Zero 

What is it? A new Dragon Ball series fighting game
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal trailer 

The Casting of Frank Stone 

What is it? A singleplayer, narrative-focused horror game in the Dead By Daylight universe being developed by Supermassive Games of Until Dawn and The Quarry
Release date: 2024
What's new? Name reveal and teaser 

Visions of Mana 

What is it? A new Mana series RPG from Square Enix
Release date: 2024
What's new? First reveal trailer 

Rise of the Ronin 

What is it? A new action game from Team Ninja
Release date: March 22, 2024 on PlayStation
What's new? Release date announcement 

OD 

What is it? A Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele collab that the former is calling "a new form of media," which yep, is def something Kojima would say
Release date: Unknown
What's new? New reveal and teaser trailer 

Jurassic Park Survival 

What is it? A first-person action game set the day after the 1993 film
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal trailer

Rocket Racing 

What is it? A new custom Fortnite mode from Rocket League dev Psyonix
Release date: Tomorrow, December 8
What's new? Gameplay reveal trailer 

Black Myth Wukong 

What is it? An action RPG based in Chinese mythology
Release date: August 20, 2024
What's new? New story trailer 

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

What is it? The co-op villain team up game
Release date: February 2, 2024
What's new? New gameplay trailer 

Warframe: Whispers in the Walls

What is it? The next major update to Warframe
Release date: December 13, 2023
What's new? Release date trailer 

Ready or Not

What is it? A tactical FPS currently in early access
Release date: December 13, 2023
What's new? Announcement of full launch date and 1.0 update singleplayer campaign 

Tales of Kenzera: Zau 

What is it? An action platformer made in collaboration with Assassin's Creed: Origins voice actor Abubakar Salim
Release date: April 23, 2024
What's new? First reveal trailer 

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage 

What is it? A new game from the team behind Life Is Strange
Release date: 2024
What's new? First reveal trailer 

The First Berserker: Khazan

What is it? An action RPG based on the Dungeon & Fighter series
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal trailer 

Apex Legends and Final Fantasy 7

What is it? A crossover between Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth and Apex Legends
Release date: January 9, 2924
What's new? Reveal teaser trailer 

Skull & Bones

What is it? Ubisoft's many times delayed pirate action game
Release date: February 16, 2024
What's new? A new gameplay trailer and new release date 

Blade

What is it? A third-person Marvel game being made by Arkane
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal trailer 

Last Sentinel 

What is it? A dystopian action game by Lightspeed Studios
Release date: Unknown
What's new? New trailer 

The First Descendant

What is it? Looter shooter action RPG
Release date: Summer 2024
What's new? New trailer 

Zenless Zone Zero

What is it? The upcoming dungeon crawling game from Hoyoverse
Release date: 2024
What's new? A new gameplay trailer 

Mecha Break

What is it? Multiplayer mech combat game
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal trailer 

Den of Wolves

What is it? A co-op, futuristic action heist game from the developers of Payday: The Heist and Payday 2.
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal, trailer, and our interview with Den of Wolves 

 Exoborne 

What is it? An extraction shooter from the developers of battle royale Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodhunt
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal and teaser trailer 

Asgard's Wrath 

What is it? A first-person god-battling VR game
Release date: December 15, 2023
What's new? New gameplay trailer 

Light No Fire 

What is it? The next major project from No Man's Sky's developers, with a procedurally generated map "the size of the actual earth."
Release date: Unknown
What's new? First reveal and teaser trailer 

Stormgate 

What is it? An upcoming RTS from Frost Giant
Release date: 2024
What's new? New info and interview with voice actor Simu Liu

Final Fantasy 16: Echoes of the Fallen 

What is it? An expansion for the latest mainline Final Fantasy
Release date: Today, December 7, 2023
What's new? New DLC announcement and release with future DLC The Rising Tide planned for spring 2024 

The Finals 

What is it? Team-based game show FPS
Release date: December 7, 2023
What's new? New gameplay trailer and surprise launch announcement 

Monster Hunter Wilds 

What is it? The next MonHunt big creature battler
Release date: 2025
What's new? First reveal trailer 

