It's no secret that The Game Awards plays host to more world premiere trailers than it does awards, and 2023's edition was a pretty packed evening. Surprising no one, Geoff Keighley scored the reveal for another Kojima game that looks even more surreal than usual, and we also saw new projects from Hello Games, Arkane, Dontnod, and more, along with some surprise launches.

We've rounded up the full list of The Game Awards winners from this year if you care to see who added the most trophies to their trophy case (do you even need a hint?). Down below, find the brief on each non-award-related game that turned up to the show, what was announced, and when it's launching. Here's every trailer and announcement from The Game Awards 2023:

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake

What is it? A remake of the puzzle adventure

Release date: February 28, 2024

What's new? First reveal and trailer

Pony Island 2: Panda Circus

What is it? A surreal arcade adventure from the developer of Inscryption

Release date: 2025

What's new? First reveal and trailer

The Rise of the Golden Idol

What is it? A sequel to the detective game Case of the Golden Idol

Release date: Unknown

What's new? First reveal and teaser trailer

Usual June

What is it? An action adventure game about teenagers and a space-time cataclysm being developed by Overland developers Finji

Release date: 2025

What's new? First reveal and trailer

Arknights: Endfield

What is it? A spinoff action RPG from a gacha strategy game

Release date: Unknown

What's new? Another PC technical test begins on January 10

Harmonium The Musical

What is it? An accessible narrative game about a young, deaf musician

Release date: Unknown

What's new? First reveal trailer

Windblown

What is it? A co-op roguelike by the developers of Dead Cells

Release date: 2024

What's new? New announcement and reveal trailer

Thrasher

What is it? A followup to action rhythm game Thumper

Release date: 2024

What's new? New trailer

Persona 3 Reload

What is it? A remake of Atlus's weirdest Persona series RPG

Release date: February 2, 2024

What's new? A new story trailer

World of Goo 2

What is it? A follow-up to puzzle game World of Goo

Release date: 2024

What's new? First reveal and trailer

Metaphor: ReFantazio

What is it? A new fantasy RPG from Atlus

Release date: Fall 2024

What's new? New story trailer

Exodus

What is it? A time-travelling sci-fi action game with Mass Effect vibes

Release date: Unknown

What's new? First reveal trailer

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla

What is it? A free DLC with roguelite elements for God of War Ragnarok

Release date: December 12, 2023 for PlayStation

What's new? First reveal trailer

Big Walk

What is it? A new co-op puzzler from Untitled Goose Game's developers

Release date: 2025

What's new? First reveal trailer

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

What is it? The sequel to Ninja Theory's psychological action game

Release date: 2024

What's new? A new story trailer

Kemuri

What is it? A fantasy parkour-looking new project from Ikumi Nakamura's new studio Unseen

Release date: Unknown

What's new? First reveal teaser trailer

No Rest For The Wicked

What is it? A top-down ARPG by the developers of Ori and the Blind Forest, aiming to "revolutionize" the genre with its combat system.

Release date: Unknown

What's new? First reveal and teaser trailer

New Jet Set Radio, Golden Axe, Crazy Taxi, and Shinobi games

What is it? Sega announced that it's making new games based on a bunch of arcade classics

Release date: TBD

What's new? First announcement

Dragon Ball Z: Sparking Zero

What is it? A new Dragon Ball series fighting game

Release date: Unknown

What's new? First reveal trailer

The Casting of Frank Stone

What is it? A singleplayer, narrative-focused horror game in the Dead By Daylight universe being developed by Supermassive Games of Until Dawn and The Quarry

Release date: 2024

What's new? Name reveal and teaser

Visions of Mana

What is it? A new Mana series RPG from Square Enix

Release date: 2024

What's new? First reveal trailer

Rise of the Ronin

What is it? A new action game from Team Ninja

Release date: March 22, 2024 on PlayStation

What's new? Release date announcement

OD

What is it? A Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele collab that the former is calling "a new form of media," which yep, is def something Kojima would say

Release date: Unknown

What's new? New reveal and teaser trailer

Jurassic Park Survival

What is it? A first-person action game set the day after the 1993 film

Release date: Unknown

What's new? First reveal trailer

Rocket Racing

What is it? A new custom Fortnite mode from Rocket League dev Psyonix

Release date: Tomorrow, December 8

What's new? Gameplay reveal trailer

Black Myth Wukong

What is it? An action RPG based in Chinese mythology

Release date: August 20, 2024

What's new? New story trailer

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

What is it? The co-op villain team up game

Release date: February 2, 2024

What's new? New gameplay trailer

Warframe: Whispers in the Walls

What is it? The next major update to Warframe

Release date: December 13, 2023

What's new? Release date trailer

Ready or Not

What is it? A tactical FPS currently in early access

Release date: December 13, 2023

What's new? Announcement of full launch date and 1.0 update singleplayer campaign

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

What is it? An action platformer made in collaboration with Assassin's Creed: Origins voice actor Abubakar Salim

Release date: April 23, 2024

What's new? First reveal trailer

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage

What is it? A new game from the team behind Life Is Strange

Release date: 2024

What's new? First reveal trailer

The First Berserker: Khazan

What is it? An action RPG based on the Dungeon & Fighter series

Release date: Unknown

What's new? First reveal trailer

Apex Legends and Final Fantasy 7

What is it? A crossover between Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth and Apex Legends

Release date: January 9, 2924

What's new? Reveal teaser trailer

Skull & Bones

What is it? Ubisoft's many times delayed pirate action game

Release date: February 16, 2024

What's new? A new gameplay trailer and new release date

Blade

What is it? A third-person Marvel game being made by Arkane

Release date: Unknown

What's new? First reveal trailer

Last Sentinel

What is it? A dystopian action game by Lightspeed Studios

Release date: Unknown

What's new? New trailer

The First Descendant

What is it? Looter shooter action RPG

Release date: Summer 2024

What's new? New trailer

Zenless Zone Zero

What is it? The upcoming dungeon crawling game from Hoyoverse

Release date: 2024

What's new? A new gameplay trailer

Mecha Break

What is it? Multiplayer mech combat game

Release date: Unknown

What's new? First reveal trailer

Den of Wolves

What is it? A co-op, futuristic action heist game from the developers of Payday: The Heist and Payday 2.

Release date: Unknown

What's new? First reveal, trailer, and our interview with Den of Wolves

Exoborne

What is it? An extraction shooter from the developers of battle royale Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

Release date: Unknown

What's new? First reveal and teaser trailer

Asgard's Wrath

What is it? A first-person god-battling VR game

Release date: December 15, 2023

What's new? New gameplay trailer

Light No Fire

What is it? The next major project from No Man's Sky's developers, with a procedurally generated map " the size of the actual earth ."

Release date: Unknown

What's new? First reveal and teaser trailer

Stormgate

What is it? An upcoming RTS from Frost Giant

Release date: 2024

What's new? New info and interview with voice actor Simu Liu .

Final Fantasy 16: Echoes of the Fallen

What is it? An expansion for the latest mainline Final Fantasy

Release date: Today, December 7, 2023

What's new? New DLC announcement and release with future DLC The Rising Tide planned for spring 2024

The Finals

What is it? Team-based game show FPS

Release date: December 7, 2023

What's new? New gameplay trailer and surprise launch announcement

Monster Hunter Wilds

What is it? The next MonHunt big creature battler

Release date: 2025

What's new? First reveal trailer