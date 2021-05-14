The Mass Effect voice cast is joining with BioWare developers for a big online reunion

To celebrate today's launch of the big Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, members of the voice cast including the Commanders Shepard, Mordin Solus, Liara, and Legion are getting together with developers for a big reunion that will be streamed live on Jennifer Hale's YouTube channel.

Hale is the voice of the female Commander Shepard, and of course will be at the reunion, as will her male counterpart, Mark Meer. Other attending members of the cast include:

Fred Tatasciore – Saren

Raphael Sbarge – Kaidan Alenko

Ali Hillis – Liara T'soni

Courtenay Kellen Taylor – Jack

Keythe Farley – Thane Krios

Steve Blum – Grunt

Alix Wilton Regan – Samantha Traynor

DC Douglas – Legion

Kimberly D. Brooks – Ashley Williams

William Salyers – Mordin Solus

And on the development side, you'll see writers Mac Walters and Patrick Weekes, editor Karin Weekes, voiceover director and producer Caroline Livingstone, performance capture manager Crystal McCord, and localization project manager Melanie Faulknor.

This will actually be the second Mass Effect reunion in recent months: A slightly smaller collection of actors and developers got together in November 2020 to celebrate N7 Day, which also turned out to be the day that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition was announced. This post-launch follow-up seems like a nice way to close that loop, although I wouldn't be surprised to see more in the future: The affection the cast members display for one another really does seem genuine.

The reunion gets underway at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET on May 15, on YouTube.