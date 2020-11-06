Electronic Arts is teasing 'awesome news' for Mass Effect fans tomorrow

It seems very likely that the long-rumored Mass Effect trilogy remaster will finally be revealed to the world tomorrow. There's no official word on it at this point, but all the signs are pointing to it, including a heads-up from Electronic Arts to keep an eye on the BioWare Blog tomorrow.

The rumor machine began turning in earnest in May, when Electronic Arts said that it would release, among other things, "an additional EA HD title" sometime prior to the end of March 2021, which VentureBeat reported would be the Mass Effect Trilogy. The claim was unverified, but the site was confident enough to state it as a fact.

Then in October, a rating for something called the Mass Effect Legendary Edition popped up on South Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee. That was followed earlier this week by tweets from Commander Shepard voice actors Jennifer Hale and Mark Meer, who said that a big reunion of Mass Effect voice actors—all from the original trilogy—would take place on November 7, for "a very special panel" to celebrate N7 Day.

And then during yesterday's Q2 2021 financial report, Electronic Arts reaffirmed its plan to "announce the launch dates of additional FY21 title releases, including an EA Originals title and a remastered title."

Adding fuel to the fire, VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb—the guy who proclaimed in May that the mystery remaster is Mass Effect—tweeted this earlier today:

I am not privy to any sort of insider information myself, but I did receive an email from Electronic Arts this morning, urging me to check out the BioWare Blog at 8 am PT/11 am ET tomorrow "for some awesome news" related to N7 Day, BioWare's annual Mass Effect celebration-slash-marketing exercise.

Alas, further details were not forthcoming, but this stage I'm willing to say that it has to be a Mass Effect remaster. Not only because literally every sign points to it, but because after all of this very specifically targeted hype, anything less would likely start a riot.

Naturally, we will be tuned in ourselves to see how it all goes down, and we'll let you know the moment the official word drops. The Mass Effect voice cast reunion will also be streamed live on YouTube—the link for that is embedded below.