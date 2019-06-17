The latest Overwatch short story might be teasing a new Baptiste skin

Blizzard's latest Overwatch short story reveals more about the history of the combat medic Baptiste, and the philosophical differences that led him to part ways with the villainous group Talon. And if drawn-out narratives for multiplayer shooters aren't your thing, there's also the opportunity lay eyes on what could be an upcoming new skin.

Written by Alyssa Wong, "What You Left Behind" catches up with Baptiste as he prepares to end his service at a small clinic: He likes the people and the work, but he's on the run and can't stay in any one place for too long. Alas, it's already too late, as he encounters a pair of old friends who make him the proverbial offer he can't refuse. As the bullets start to fly, Baptiste slips easily into old habits—but will he return to his former ways?

The story makes a few callbacks to previous Overwatch fiction for readers who keep up with that sort of thing—there's a reference to Captain Cuerva, for instance, the in-universe author of the report that first introduced us to Baptiste—and sets the stage for his official tryout with the Overwatch team. It may also eventually lead into a new Baptiste-themed in-game challenge of some sort: The January short story Bastet, about Ana and Jack, was followed the next day by Ana's Bastet Challenge, which offered a new icon, pose, skin, and sprays as rewards.

Blizzard hasn't said anything yet about something similar coming for Baptiste, but I wouldn't be at all surprised to see it happen. We'll let you know if it does.