The International 2015 prize distribution announced

The prize pool for The International 2015 is big to the tune of $17,087,016. It's now bigger than all previous International tournaments combined.

Valve has now revealed just how that prize pool will be divvied up between the tournament's winners. Of course, with Compendiums still on sale, that prize pool is still rising—and so, the amount due to each winner is rising too.

Here's how it stands at the time of writing:

1st place: $6,151,326

2nd: $2,648,487

3rd: $2,050,442

4th: $1,452,396

5th: $1,110,656

6th: $1,110,656

7th: $768,916

8th: $768,916

9th: $205,044

10th: $205,044

11th: $205,044

12th: $205,044

13th: $51,261

14th: $51,261

15th: $51,261

16th: $51,261

As yet, only 14 of the 16 teams have been confirmed. The four runner-up teams of the regional qualifiers—CDEC Gaming, Team Archon, MVP Phoenix and Vega Squadron—will fight it out for the two remaining "wildcard" spots. They'll join the regional winners EHOME, compLexity Gaming, MVP HOT6ix and Natus Vincere; and the invited teams Vici Gaming, Evil Geniuses, Team Secret, Invictus Gaming, LGD Gaming, Cloud9, Team Empire, Virtus.pro, Newbee and Fnatic.

The International group stage runs from July 27-30, with the tournament itself taking place from August 3--8. You'll be able to watch on Twitch, YouTube, or Dota 2's broadcast page. This year, those unfamiliar with Dota 2 can look forward to a daily "Newcomer Show"—a once-a-day event that will seemingly replace last year's newcomer stream.