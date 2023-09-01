The indie game's indie game is free on Epic

This week's free Epic Game Store giveaway is a small slice of gaming history: Cave Story+, an enhanced version of what the publisher calls "arguably the most well-known indie game of all time." Cave Story comes from solo developer Daisuke Amaya, and the original game was released for free in 2004 after five years of work ( and is still available ). A Metroidvania about a robot trying to save a bunch of oppressed rabbits, it's an unforgettable ride, brutally tough, and can ultimately be a pretty heart-rending journey.

Cave Story slowly gained traction through word-of-mouth, which eventually led developer Nicalis to work with its creator on Cave Story+, a spruced-up version of the original game that first hit PC in 2011 with visual upgrades, a remastered soundtrack, various game additions, and some bonus modes.

The game feels beautiful in the hands and its take on how to structure a Metroidvania-style platformer is one of its great strengths: the game features five aesthetically and mechanically distinct environments, plus various hubs and mini-zones, and runs you back-and-forth across them with notable changes and new equipment. No wonder modders eventually made it into a roguelike .