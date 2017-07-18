The Humble Telltale Games Bundle is now available

The new Humble Bundle is here, bringing you games by the bucket load for much cheaper than normal. This time we've got the Telltale Games bundle, so prepare to be doing a lot of adventuring and making decisions that will stay with you for the entire game.

Telltale has been churning out its new style of adventure games for years now, and in the bundle you'll get The Walking Dead, Minecraft Story Mode, Tales From the Borderlands, Game of Thrones, and Batman among others. If you want to tease your brain a little more you'll also get Puzzle Agent. Or, if you want to gamble with some recognizable characters, you'll also get Poker Night at the Inventory.

As always, you can choose how much you pay, and you can donate part of that money to charity if you wish. Head on over to the store page for the full list of games and some more information on each of them.

