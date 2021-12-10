The Halo TV series trailer was short, but it has some nice sci-fi shots

The Halo TV series got an oh-so-brief teaser last month showing Master Chief's scarred-up back and big green helmet, but here we go: a real trailer. It's still disappointingly short, but at least someone speaks in this one: Dr. Catherine Halsey, mother of the Spartan program (and child kidnapper, but that's getting ahead of ourselves). There's not much context for what we're seeing throughout the trailer, but there is some pretty nice looking military sci-fi imagery to gawk at.

In a recent interview with EW, star Pablo Schreiber said the series is a "classic hero's journey," adding that "It takes place very much in the universe that the video games created, but it's a TV show. We get to expand that universe and create stories in it. There's going to be some new characters that are introduced, there's going to be a lot of familiar characters that everyone will know from the game." Lore hounds, time to start picking this minute of footage apart.

Of course the trailer ends on a shot of Master Chief, which looks like an almost shot-for-shot recreation of a pose from one of the games. That's some quality fan service. But it doesn't offer up a release date with any specificity beyond 2022, so who knows when we'll be watching it.

For now, let's just look at some cool shots of marines, Pelicans, space stations, and 26th century cities.

(Image credit: Paramount)

(Image credit: Paramount)

(Image credit: Paramount)

(Image credit: Paramount)

(Image credit: Paramount)

(Image credit: Paramount)

(Image credit: Paramount)

(Image credit: Paramount)

(Image credit: Paramount)