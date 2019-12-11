The first prequel comic for Marvel's Avengers is out today

In anticipation of the upcoming Avengers video game, Marvel announced a collection of prequel comics that tell the story of the superhero dream team before the events in the game. The first comic, Marvel's Avengers: Iron Man, is out and available to buy today.

The comic's store page gives an insight into what the story will cover as it's already been confirmed that the video game won't fit into Marvel's Cinematic Universe. In the comic's timeline, The Avengers will be taking on the shenanigans of the Lethal Legion, a group of villains who have made appearances throughout the Avenger's comic series, formed by a different leader upon each return.

It was first announced back in 2017 and we finally got to see what Square Enix and developers Crystal Dynamics had been working on at E3 2019 — a 3rd-person action-adventure with RPG elements and QTEs. Since its announcement we've collected everything we know Marvel's Avengers, including eighteen minutes gameplay footage.

Marvel has plans to release a whole host of new comics in the future, with the other heroes all starring in their own comics, starting with Thor #1 releasing January 8 and Hulk #1 releasing February 5, while Captain America and Black Widow will get their comics in March.

Marvel's Avengers: Iron Man #1 is available to buy on Marvel's online store for $3.99. Marvel's Avengers the game will release on PC May 15, 2020.