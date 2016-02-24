The first Doom level has been recreated in Unreal Engine 4

While Doom is 23 years old this year, it's still a beautiful game. That hasn't stopped Unreal Engine 4 user captain_slow48 from recreating the game's first level, as a means to gain familiarity with the engine. As the images above and below attest, the first map in Doom's first episode still looks aesthetically pleasing, and it's mainly the lighting advancements that make it look prettier in 2016.

According to the creator, the aim was "to be as faithful to the original aesthetic as possible, while adding some more details to the scenery". See a selection of the images below, but for the full set click through the the Unreal Engine forum page here.

In case you've been hibernating for the past year or so, id Software's own Doom reboot is releasing this May. If you fancy a taste of the 13-hour singleplayer campaign, there's some spliced through this Conan O'Brien TV spot.