New Doom gameplay footage aired on Conan O'Brien

Following the launch of a new trailer earlier today, comes more new Doom footage via Conan O'Brien's Clueless Gamer segment. The footage is fleeting and, to be honest, kinda unsatisfying. Still, you can see a Mancubus copping it in the gut, as well as what appears to be a wave-based survival mode.

O'Brien is joined by Denver Broncos' Von Miller and Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman. Overnight publisher Bethesda announced that Doom will launch in May, though a beta is scheduled to happen some time between now and then.

While the segment is a bit stingy when it comes to gameplay, it does serve to reinforce what today's official trailer demonstrated: that Doom is an exceptionally violent video game. It'll be interesting to see how it fares under the scrutiny of the Australian Classification Board.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
