The fantastic 14-inch Asus ROG G14 gaming laptop is about as cheap as it's ever been

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of our favorite laptops of this last year, and in these after Christmas sales it's down to the most affordable price I've seen this lovely little machine retail for. With a tasty $300 slashed off the traditional price of this machine it's down to just $1,150 today.

That's cheaper than we've ever seen it retail for on Amazon, where the lowest it's ever gotten is some $1,340. Considering the tech on offer in the Zephyrus G14 that's a pretty impressive drop in price.

Part of that is going to be down to the fact that we're going to be treated to both new Nvidia gaming laptop graphics cards and new mobile AMD CPUs in the new year. But that doesn't change the fact that if you're in the market for a new gaming laptop right now, and one that's eminently portable (a lot of high-end gaming laptops really aren't), then the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a great choice.

The svelte design, picking the 14-inch form factor that barely gets a look-in these days, is relatively classy by traditional Asus Republic of Gamers standards, and it wouldn't look out of place in the office.

But thanks to the powerful AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor, with eight cores and 16 threads, paired up with the Nvidia RTX 2060 Max-Q design GPU, you'll be able to get your game on during your lunch break. Or in the middle of that dull meeting.

The G14 also comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a capacious 1TB NVMe SSD, and a 120Hz refresh rate slapped onto that 14-inch display. It really is a lot of laptop squeezed into a refreshingly slight frame.