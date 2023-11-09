The latest TikTok trend involves breaking it down to a (very crisp) line read from Genshin Impact. Trying to apply structure to the meaningless is both humanity's greatest quality and the fastest path to the abyss of thought (thanks, Polygon).

The line in question is "Oratrice Mecanique d'Analyse Cardinale'', as read by Ray Chase. He's the voice of Neuvillette, the Ludex (Judge) of the justice-obsessed Fontaine. You may be thinking—'ah, this Oratrice person must be of major importance, wearing such an illustrious title!' It's a pair of scales that turns a thirst for justice into an energy source.

Naturally, people are twerking about it.

If you want to take a look yourself, there's a music category on the website called "Dj Neuvillette in the house", it has over 4,000 entries. Here's Hank Green, New York Times best-selling author and prolific internet science guy, doing the funky chicken to Oratrice Mecanique d'Analyse Cardinale. The future is now.

I can't tell if this is genuinely catchy, or if I've just been pondering the merits of Oratrice Mecanique d'Analyse Cardinale hard enough to catch some kind of psychic disease. As one user on the Genshin Impact subreddit suggests, the title does fit into Alexandrine verse, the "preferred line for the prestigious genres of epic and tragedy."

Alexandrine verse lines are twelve syllables, split in two. Oratrice Mecanique d'Analyse Cardinale kinda fits into that meter: "Or-a-trice Mec-an-ique / d'-Ana-lyse Card-in-ale". It could also just be because Chase's read is shockingly consistent. Here's a video compilation courtesy of Gouse Gaming Gallery on YouTube. He doesn't skip a beat.

Speaking of, Chase himself has actually thrown his hat into the ring with one key twist—he's dancing whenever the line isn't being read. The ouroboros devours its own tail. The cycle is complete, and we will all be weighed upon the scales of the Oratrice Mecanique d'Analyse Cardinale.