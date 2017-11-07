The Evil Within 2 update targets PC-specific problems

Bethesda and Tango Gamesworks' The Evil Within 2 has been with us for almost a month. I liked it, and while its Steam review score at the time of writing sits at 'Very Positive', there does exist some complaints about key bindings and crashes tied to Intel Core 2 processors and AMD GPUs, among other things.

The game's latest update v1.03 targets a number of fixes—a few number of which are exclusive to PC. First, here's those:

Life gauge is now fully visible in all resolutions when aiming Sniper Rifle.

Corrected tutorials for Predator and Ambush skills to show correct key if Action key has been reassigned.

Num Lock key can now be used to bind to an action.

Sebastian can now correctly use upgrade chair if Q key has been reassigned.

Fixed control issue that could prevent Sebastian from standing up from the slide projector if Q key had been reassigned.

Sadist battle now displays and uses player’s reassigned action key instead of default setting of E.

Reversed direction of movement through weapon options with mouse wheel to feel more intuitive.

Fix a crash that could occur when using Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 2.4GHz.

Fixed a crash that could occur when quitting the game while using an AMD Phenom II X4 945.

Fixed performance drop when using "Display Based" or "Display Based (Half)" VSync setting with a 144Hz monitor.

Patch 1.03 also hits a number of issues across all platforms, such as problems with UI, disappearing NPCs and unsuccessful sneak kills.

The sum of the update's nips and tucks can be found over here—the most noteworthy of which, I reckon, apply to the game's Harbinger battle. If you were faced with any of these you have my sympathies. That bastard killed me more times than I care to admit and I was lucky enough to sidestep any additional problems, besides some bad shooting and bullet sponge-induced rage.

The Evil Within 2's update v1.03 is live now.