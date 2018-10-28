The Evil Within 2 adds new difficulty mode and enables cheats

Excellent survival horror sequel The Evil Within 2 has added a new nightmarish difficulty mode and enabled cheats—but only if you have a Bethesda.net account.

Anyone that signs up for an account, or links to an existing one, will get the Akumu difficulty level as well as access to cheats such as invincibility, one-shot kills and infinite stamina.

I'm glad developer Tango Gameworks has added options to both ends of the spectrum. I'm sure there are players that wanted more of a challenge, but I struggled with parts of the game even on the regular difficulty. I like the idea of enabling cheats to make the combat easy so that I can dive deep into its twisted, psychological story.

And it's definitely a story worth experiencing—if you've never played before but you're a survival horror fan, take a peek at Joe's review to find out if it's your speed.

I'd wait for a sale, though, because it's currently $60 on Steam. In both June and August it had 60%-off sales, so I'd expect another one soon.