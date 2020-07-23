The Epic Games Store Summer Sale is live

The Epic Games Store's annual Summer Sale is now underway. Running until August 6, it's a solid selection of games at up to 85 percent off.

The sale includes some of last year's best games, including some of our recent favourites and award winners, such as:

While Epic does not hand out £10/$10 vouchers for its Summer Sale, you can still benefit from the reduction if you didn't use yours during the sale back in May. The additional tenner off will be automatically applied if you spend at least £13.99 / $14.99. You can also save the voucher for a future sale, as it is apparently good until November 1.