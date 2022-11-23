The Elgato 4K capture card I wish I had is somehow cheaper than lower quality cards

(opens in new tab) Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card | USB 3.0 | Up to 4K30 HDR10 | VRR passthrough | $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $50) (opens in new tab)

Elgato capture cards are pretty essential to most content creators these days and if you're not interested in putting an internal one in your PC, the HD60 X is a great alternative. And it's currently cheaper than its less powerful Elgato brothers.

PC gaming is, in my opinion, the best platform for most forms of gaming. Aiming with a mouse is just… better you know? But sometimes we don't have the luxury of getting every game out there because of console exclusivity. PlayStation has had some of the biggest games of the year, such as God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, and although slowly but surely PlayStation is porting its catalogue to PC, it'll be a while before either makes it to Steam.

We've only just got Uncharted 4 over here, jeez.

If you have a console you want to play while on your gaming PC, your best bet is to use a capture card and right now the Elgato HD60 X is a hefty 25% off in the US. I've found PlayStation's streaming to PC service, Remote Play, to be a little choppy when I've used it, so I've always relied instead on the Elgato HD60 S+ especially when I wanted to stream games from my PC to Twitch.

Though there is a moderate discount on the S+ at the moment, the HD60 X allows higher quality recording and inconceivably it's at a lower price right now.

The Elgato HD60 X is an external capture card that allows you to record in 1080p60 HDR10 or 4K30 HDR10. It also has VRR passthrough and it's driverless so you can pretty much just plug it in and play. Basically, it's appropriate for anything you'd like it to be—whether streaming, recording, or just playing—and lets you combine your consoles into your PC set up pretty seamlessly. I've just rebought an Elgato HD60 S+ after my initial one broke and I'm annoyed this isn't on offer in the UK at this price, otherwise it would have been the obvious choice.