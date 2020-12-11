The Elder Scrolls Online is going to hell—wait, I mean Oblivion

A short teaser trailer during the Game Awards gave us a glimpse of the next year-long adventure coming to The Elder Scrolls Online. After the past 12 months of Skyrim-themed quests, it looks like we're going back one game further for Gates of Oblivion.

The teaser opens with an Argonian sleeping on a bridge, perhaps a reference? Then it shifts over to an elven lady with a magic book who has a vision of Oblivion and the Daedric Prince called Mehrunes Dagon, who will presumably be the villain of the next set of expansions. It's not a lot to go on, to be honest.

We'll know more after Bethesda's global reveal event, which will be happening on their Twitch channel on January 21 at 2pm PST. Presumably that's January 21 of next year, though the trailer says "2020".

ZeniMax Online has promised that The Elder Scrolls Online will continue 'exactly as it was' following Microsoft's purchase of ZeniMax Media earlier this year.