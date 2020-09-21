The Elder Scrolls Online will continue 'exactly as it was' following Microsoft purchase

Following the earth-shaking news that Microsoft has acquired ZeniMax Media, parent company of Bethesda Softworks, there have been a number of announcements today by everyone from Todd Howard to Phil Spencer to Pete Hines. Even John Carmack had something to say.

A lot of players, meanwhile, still have have questions about Bethesda games, and what changes will potentially be made to their releases and platforms, particularly when it comes to games on PlayStation.

At least one of those questions has been answered: The Elder Scrolls Online will reportedly continue as normal after the acquisition. The reassurance comes from a statement by ZeniMax Online studio director Matt Firor on Twitter.

"I want to take this moment to reassure the entire Elder Scrolls Online community that ESO will continue to be supported exactly as it was," says Firor, "and we fully expect it to keep growing and thriving on each of the platforms that are currently supported."

A note from Matt Firor, Studio Director of ZeniMax Online Studios: https://t.co/fI25uklrZ5 pic.twitter.com/q3qoJwUmXuSeptember 21, 2020

As announcements go it's probably not much of a surprise—I can't think of any reason Microsoft would mess with the long-running Elder Scrolls MMO, which is on Steam, Stadia, macOS, Xbox, PlayStation 4, and planned for PlayStation 5. But it's good new to hear regardless, and I'm sure many ESO players were curious.