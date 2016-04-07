The Eldar wreak havoc in new Battlefleet Gothic: Armada trailer

The Orks took the stage a couple of weeks ago in an unexpectedly musical trailer for the Warhammer 40K RTS Battlefleet Gothic: Armada, dropping the hammer on a fleet of “little toy ships” without even slowing down to see what was left in its wake. At the end of the trailer, an Ork shouts, “Every screen's gone red!” leading another to reply, “Dat means I'm super-fast!” But as it turns out, no, that's not what it means at all.

What it really means—or meant—is that the Eldar have arrived. As you can see from the trailer, their ships are sleek, fast, and highly maneuverable. Unfortunately, they're also as delicate as they look: They lack heavy armor, and only their battleships have shield generators. Instead, they rely on speed, agility, “advanced Holo-fields,” and hit-and-run tactics to avoid getting hit in the first place.

The Eldar are not, by the way, the new faction teased by developer Tindalos Interactive when it rolled out the Ork trailer in March; they, along with the Chaos, Imperium, and Orks, were one of the original four factions announced with the game. The new faction still hasn't been revealed, but Tindalos said more information on it is coming soon.

The Eldar will be added to the Battlefleet Gothic: Armada beta next week, access to which can be had by pre-purchasing the game. It's set to launch on April 21.