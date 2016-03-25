Battlefleet Gothic: Armada trailer reveals the Orks and an April launch date

I like what I've seen of Battlefleet Gothic: Armada so far, but the new “Orks” trailer is far and away my favorite. The previous teasers, for the Chaos and Imperium fleets, featured ominous, orchestral music, and urgent narration espousing their star-smashing might. The Ork trailer, on the other hand, is pretty much all WAAAGH!

The Ork approach to capital ship combat is quite a bit different from everyone else's. They like to get up close and personal, and literally smash everything they see. “This faction will turn your Battlefleet Gothic: Armada experience upside-down, with a totally different, more brutal style of gameplay,” Tindalos Interactive Creative Director Romain Clavier said. The Ork faction will be added to the ongoing beta test "in the coming days."

Clavier also revealed that, because “the beta has been incredibly helpful in spotting relevant demands from the community,” Battlefleet Gothic: Armada has been pushed back slightly, from its planned release this month to April 21. He also said that another new faction is in the works and will be announced soon; that faction, like the Space Marines, will be free for anyone who preorders the game or purchases it within the first two months of release.