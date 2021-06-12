Popular

The $1,000 VHS tape and purple suits from Devolver's E3 show were actually for sale and they already sold out

The VHS went for $1,000, while the purple suits were $500. They sold out in seconds.

Devolver's E3 press conferences are weird and this year was no exception. The whole thing was dressed up as Devolver Digital Max Pass, a kind of service that you could subscribe to in order to be sold more subscriptions and services. It was all a joke, of course, but some bits from the show were actually something you can buy in real life: a bright purple, Devolver branded dress suit and a "non-fuckwithable" VHS tape.

Following the show, the Devolver merch store was updated with listings for the VHS tape ($1000) and two of the dress suits ($500 each). These were both sold in extremely limited quantities: one VHS and two dress suits. 

I was writing this article to tell you about them just in case you were in the market for expensive memorabilia you absolutely do not need, but by the time I wrote the first sentence both were sold out. Still, it's pretty funny that Devolver went to the trouble of actually selling these—and that someone bought them.

