The dog behind Twitch emote FrankerZ has died

FrankerZ

FrankerZ is a global Twitch chat emote generally used as a way to communicate sarcasm. It's a staple in a variety of channels, and countless streamers have custom emotes based on it. FrankerZ is based on Frankie, the dog of Twitch staffer Ernest Le and family member Dennis Le. Earlier today, Ernest and Dennis both confirmed that Frankie has died at age eight.

They posted tributes to the pup on Twitter and Instagram respectively:





Heard from my fam that our boy FrankerZ passed away this morning. He was 8 and will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/OSBlWJm6rNJuly 31, 2018

Goodbye to the goodest boy I know. Love you Frankie. Dennis Le A photo posted by @itsdennisle on Jul 31, 2018 at 10:04am PDT

The popularity of the FrankerZ Twitch emote puts Frankie right up there with the likes of the Taco Bell dog Gidget, the Target dog Bullseye, and the Bud Light dog Spuds MacKenzie. Frankie will live on through his emote, and was undoubtedly a good boy.