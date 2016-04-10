The Division: new gear sets detailed ahead of this week's patch

One of the problems with The Division, identified by James in his review, is that there's little opportunity for expressing yourself. Clothing tends to be drab and same-y, befitting the colour palette of a post-pandemic New York City (though I found a nice enough red jacket). I'm not sure that's going to change anytime soon, but in terms of the practical applications of said clothing, this week's 1.1 patch is introducing a handful. We knew about that before, but as the picture above shows, we now know what the new gear sets are going to do.

Achieved upon completion of "the most challenging activities in Manhattan" (killing things that are especially hard to kill), the four gear sets are for those among us who like to specialise. If you'd prefer not to squint at the image above, the details on each are below:

Tactician's Authority:

Set bonus (2): +4,000 Skill Power

Set bonus (3): +20% Skill Haste

Set bonus (4): Talent, Tactician's Authority

Every 60k damage your group deal's adds 1% skill power to you for a max of 100% bonus. Bonus is reduced by 1% every second the group isn't dealing damage

Sentry's Call

Set bonus (2): +30% Headshot Damage

Set bonus (3): +20% Damage to Elites

Set bonus (4): Talent, Stalker

Headshots mark the enemy, increasing the damage inflicted on the target by 15% for a duration of 10 seconds each. A target can receive up to three marks.

Striker's Battlegear:

Set bonus (2): +20% Enemy Armor Damage

Set bonus (3): +100% Critical Hit Damage

Set bonus (4): Talent, Shooter

Every consecutive hit deals 1% more dmaage. Stacks up to 100%. Missing shots drop bonus by 2%. Bonus is reduced by 1% every second.

Path of the Nomad:

Set bonus (2): +50% Scavenging

Set bonus (3): +20% Health on Kill

Set bonus (4): Talent, Nomad

When receiving fatal damage, you are instead healed to hull health. Can occur once every 10 minutes

For more details on what is coming in the newest patch – including end-game raids – the full details are over here. It rolls out on April 12.