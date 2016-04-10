The Division: new gear sets detailed ahead of this week's patch

One of the problems with The Division, identified by James in his review, is that there's little opportunity for expressing yourself. Clothing tends to be drab and same-y, befitting the colour palette of a post-pandemic New York City (though I found a nice enough red jacket). I'm not sure that's going to change anytime soon, but in terms of the practical applications of said clothing, this week's 1.1 patch is introducing a handful. We knew about that before, but as the picture above shows, we now know what the new gear sets are going to do.
Achieved upon completion of "the most challenging activities in Manhattan" (killing things that are especially hard to kill), the four gear sets are for those among us who like to specialise. If you'd prefer not to squint at the image above, the details on each are below:
Tactician's Authority:
Set bonus (2): +4,000 Skill Power
Set bonus (3): +20% Skill Haste
Set bonus (4): Talent, Tactician's Authority
Every 60k damage your group deal's adds 1% skill power to you for a max of 100% bonus. Bonus is reduced by 1% every second the group isn't dealing damage
Sentry's Call
Set bonus (2): +30% Headshot Damage
Set bonus (3): +20% Damage to Elites
Set bonus (4): Talent, Stalker
Headshots mark the enemy, increasing the damage inflicted on the target by 15% for a duration of 10 seconds each. A target can receive up to three marks.
Striker's Battlegear:
Set bonus (2): +20% Enemy Armor Damage
Set bonus (3): +100% Critical Hit Damage
Set bonus (4): Talent, Shooter
Every consecutive hit deals 1% more dmaage. Stacks up to 100%. Missing shots drop bonus by 2%. Bonus is reduced by 1% every second.
Path of the Nomad:
Set bonus (2): +50% Scavenging
Set bonus (3): +20% Health on Kill
Set bonus (4): Talent, Nomad
When receiving fatal damage, you are instead healed to hull health. Can occur once every 10 minutes
For more details on what is coming in the newest patch – including end-game raids – the full details are over here. It rolls out on April 12.