The Division is free to try this weekend

As promised last week, The Division's latest update brought with it DirectX 12 support as well as a number of other nips and tucks specific to audio placement, controller support and high CPU usage. The third-person online shooter is now hosting a free weekend, via both uPlay and Steam, and is subject to a 50 percent discount until Monday.

It may not have had the smoothest of launches, but a number of subsequent updates, patches and new game modes have raised The Division's game quite significantly—a fact reflected by its 'Mixed' overall Steam review score, against its recent 'Very Positive' aggregate. To this end, Andy enjoyed his time with the second Survival Mode expansion, hailing it as a "legitimate, worthwhile game mode" against the multitude of survival games on the market at present.

"We are happy to announce that this weekend, all PC players will be able to play Tom Clancy’s The Division for free," reads the announcement post on the game's Steam page. "You’ve been waiting to join The Division for a long time? Now is your chance to try the full game for free all weekend, from December 15th to 18th.

"Enjoyed exploring New York City and teaming up with friends? As soon as the Free Weekend starts, head over to the Store Page and benefit from a -50% discount on both Standard and Gold editions, as well as the stand alone Season Pass. This discount is available for a limited time only."

That time is from now through December 19, while the free weekend runs till 9pm GMT/1pm PT on Sunday, December 18. The characters you craft and the progress you make during this time will carry over should you decide to upgrade. More details can be found via Steam and The Division's official site.