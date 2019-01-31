The Discord-certified Corsair HS70 SE wireless headset is 30% off today

It's not every day that we see a 7.1 surround sound wireless gaming headset go on sale for 70 bucks, but that's exactly what's happening over at Amazon with the Corsair HS70 SE Wireless right now.

Equipped not only for virtual multi-channel sound, but the potential for explosive sound at larger than life volumes, the HS70 SE is a no-compromise rarity in the realm of budget gaming headsets. In Zak's review of the cans, he said they're "classy as hell, sound incredible, and are comfortable to boot."

Corsair HS70 SE Wireless is $69.99 at Amazon

Usable up to 40 feet away from its accompanying wireless USB dongle, the Discord-certified Corsair HS70 SE Wireless is $30 off.

That recommendation alone is enough to make me champ at the bit for this seemingly remarkable headset. But take a look at the rest of the gaming headset market, and you'll soon learn just how scarce products like this are in the under-$100 price range.

Its appearance brings to mind the $399 Audeze Mobius headphones. And while I'm sure the HS70 SE Wireless from Corsair doesn't sound nearly as good at a fraction of the cost, nor does it offer superfluous 3D head tracking technology or Bluetooth capabilities, it's still unlike competing headsets in its class. The $100 Turtle Beach Elite Atlas I recently reviewed, for instance, lacks surround sound and wireless support.

Now buy the vastly superior Corsair HS70 SE Wireless for $300 less. Though it's unclear how long this deal will last, we're betting against a permanent markdown. Act now and you can get your hands on the headset that even Discord has put through the wringer, and with few complaints regarding its input and output sound quality, not to mention its stately level of comfort.