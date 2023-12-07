The Day Before launch time: when you can play the open world survival MMO

Post-apocalyptic open-world survival game The Day Before is finally launching. In early access, at least. Servers for this zombie MMO go live this week and we can finally see if it lives up to several years of wishlist hype. Thursday is the big day, and we've collected the launch times here so you can jump in right at global release time if you're game.
The Day Before launch times
The Day Before launches on December 7 at 10 am PST on Steam. Here's when that equates to in other time zones:
- 10 am PST (Los Angeles)
- 1 pm EST (New York)
- 2 pm BRT (Rio de Janeiro)
- 6 pm GMT (London)
- 7 pm CET (Paris)
- 5 am AEST (Sydney)
The road to launch week has been a little weird for The Day Before. It was one of the top wishlisted games on Steam for over a year, riding on the excitement around its 2021 reveal trailer. As time dragged on without new info, its original release date loomed without any update from the developers. Fntastic finally shared a new trailer, it got delayed, and was the target of a legal scuffle over its name from a calendar app, of all things. It's been a weird year.
But then it announced a new release date (marking another month's delay) and that day is almost here. And so far as we can tell, it is in fact launching. Despite all the uncertainty and the weird communications posture, I am very much the target audience for an open world survival MMO. If you too are not tired of zombies yet, Thursday is the day to make your entry to New Fortune City.