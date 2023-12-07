The Day Before launch time: when you can play the open world survival MMO

Post-apocalyptic open-world survival game The Day Before is finally launching. In early access, at least. Servers for this zombie MMO go live this week and we can finally see if it lives up to several years of wishlist hype. Thursday is the big day, and we've collected the launch times here so you can jump in right at global release time if you're game.

The Day Before launch times

The Day Before launches on December 7 at 10 am PST on Steam . Here's when that equates to in other time zones:

10 am PST (Los Angeles)

1 pm EST (New York)

2 pm BRT (Rio de Janeiro)

6 pm GMT (London)

7 pm CET (Paris)

5 am AEST (Sydney)