The Darkside Detective is a "micro-adventure" game about the occult

Submitted for your approval: a short demo for an adventure compilation of occult-themed detective cases. In this brief prototype for The Darkside Detective, you take the role of Francis McQueen—investigator of creepy happenings, and sole member of the Darkside Division.

It's relatively standard point-'n-click fare, but it's got a nice-'n-breezy sense of humour running throughout. Rather than extend this single case, the full game will focus on multiple bite-sized investigations. It's seems like a neat way to stop things becoming too convoluted, although I do hope the final product offers a little more complexity than is present in this teaser.

You can play the demo in-browser at The Darkside Detective's internet website.