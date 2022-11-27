Zotac GPUs are at their lowest prices ever for Cyber Monday

Zotac just dropped the prices on a bunch of its graphics cards for Cyber Monday. Whether you are going for a budget build with an RTX 3050 or want to push 4K gaming with an RTX 3070 Ti, Zotac has a handful of options at their lowest prices ever.

The graphics card sales (opens in new tab) for Cyber Monday have been pretty good, but the prices still hover around MSRP. Zotac's cards are the same way. The best deal here is the RTX 3060 Ti Amp White. It's both a nice aesthetic pick and sweet spot for performance and price. The 1,755MHz boost on it is a nice addition if you want to get a little closer to maxing 1440p games out.

We've gathered all the Zotac GPU deals below and will keep this updated as we near Cyber Monday proper.

Zotac RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3070 deals

Zotac's RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3070 Cyber Monday deals have been shifting in and out of stock. The 3070 Ti AMP Holo is the fastest of the bunch and will run you $599.99. A 3070 Ti is the Nvidia-defined 'sweet spot' between an RTX 3080 and 3070, but it runs short of a RX 6800. These are by no means bad deals, but you'll need to weight how important Nvidia-speific features like DLSS are for you.

(opens in new tab) Zotac RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo | 8GB DDR6 | 6,144 shaders | 1,830MHz boost| $749.99 $599.99 at Amazon (save $150) (opens in new tab) This RTX 3070 Ti from Zotac is a step up from the other similar cards, but not by a ton. A card like this can push out solid frame rates at 1440p and 4K.

(opens in new tab) Zotac RTX 3070 Ti Trinity OC | 8GB DDR6 | 6,144 shaders | 1,800MHz boost| $699.99 $569.99 at Amazon (save $150) (opens in new tab) This RTX 3070 Ti from Zotac isn't its fastest card, but this price makes it a reasonable choice. You won't see a massive difference in gaming performance for the little bit of savings. Pick this up if you primarily play games at 1440p or want to push 4K.

Zotac RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060 deals

The RTX 3060 range of graphics cards has a couple of good Zotac options right now. Your big choice here is between 8GB of DDR6 VRAM or 12GB. More VRAM will help you crank up graphics settings, especially at 4K. Both cards will do great with 1080p and 1440p games, if that's all you aim for.

(opens in new tab) Zotac RTX 3060 Ti Amp White | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,755MHz Boost | $409.99 $389.99 at Newegg (save $20 w/ promo code BFDBY2A787) (opens in new tab)

Another RTX 3060 Ti under MSRP thanks to another Zotac promo code. But this time you get both a funky white aesthetic and a pretty healthy GPU overclock to boot. The RTX 3060 Ti is still a great 1440p gaming card even this far down the road after release.

(opens in new tab) Zotac Gaming RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC | 12GB DDR6 | 3,485 shaders | 1,807MHz boost| $410.99 $349.99 at Amazon (save $61) (opens in new tab)

Zotac's RTX 3060 is at one of its lowest prices ever, which, unfortunately, is still a bit over MSRP. This card isn't a serious performer compared to the 3060 Ti cards on sale at the moment, but it's not far off. If the budget is tight and you can't spend a little more, this isn't a bad pick.

Zotac RTX 3050 deals

In the RTX 3050 arena, there's really only one card at its lowest price. The Zotac RTX 3050 Twin Edge OC nudges right under where you'll find 3060s at. If you are a tight budget and want a card that will fuel games at 1080p, I'd consider this.