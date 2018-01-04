The best Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti deals

The GTX 1080 Ti is the current king of the hill when it comes to GPU performance. All that power comes at a cost; however, it's worth noting that the GTX 1080 Ti not only outperforms the previous monster of the GPU world, the Titan X, it also does it for less money.

The two have the same CUDA core count, and the GTX 1080 Ti has higher clockspeeds, meaning better performance. The memory speed is speedier, 11Gbps compared to 10Gbps on the Titan X, and the Ti has more memory bandwidth, despite having 1GB less VRAM and a narrower bus. Basically, Nvidia has pulled out all the stops with the GTX 1080 Ti, and that's why we like it so much in our review.

That said, it's expensive. Even the lower prices right now are up in the $700 range, and to really take advantage of the GTX 1080 Ti's power, you'll want a top spec monitor as well. However, there are some cheaper models available, and over time prices will begin to drop. We'll keep them all tracked below so you'll know if there's an unmissable deal. In this article you'll find various options from all the different manufacturers. The reference card has a base clock speed of 1480MHz, a boost clock speed of 1582MHz, and the memory hits 11,000 MT/s. Many of the companies have their own custom cards with their own speeds and cooling solutions, which you'll find below.

The best EVGA GTX 1080 Ti deals

EVGA has seven options, from Founders Editions up to overclocked monsters. The EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC2 Hybrid has an all in one water cooling solution which keeps the healthy overclock from overheating. The base / boost clock speeds are up at 1556 / 1670 MHz. However, the highest overclocks can be found on the FTW3 cards, each of which are boosted to 1569 / 1683 MHz.

The best Asus GTX 1080 Ti deals

Another handful of options to choose from here. The Founders Edition is your basic card, and you've also got a range of single, dual, and triple fan cooling designs. Asus cards have different modes which will provide different clock speed configurations depending on what you're doing. The ROG Strix 11G Gaming reached 1518 / 1632 MHz in OC mode, and you've also got some fancy lighting if you're into making the inside of your PC look pretty.

The best MSI GTX 1080 Ti deals

MSI has gone all in on the 1080 Ti, with 10 models to choose from. As usual there's a Founders Edition, and outdoing EVGA, MSI has three watercooled options with the Sea Hawk, Sea Hawk X, and Sea Hawk EK X. Three modes, Silent, Gaming, and OC will change your clock speeds. On the Sea Hawk EK X, you'll get a base / boost clock speed of 1569 / 1683 MHz, and the memory is overclocked to 11124 MHz too.

The best Gigabyte GTX 1080 Ti deals

Gigabyte has a Founders Edition card, and then four different cards with triple fan cooling designs. The Aorus branded cards are the monsters. The Aorus GTX 1080 Ti Xtreme Edition 11G has a super high 1632 MHz base clock speed, which is higher than the boost clock on the basic card. The boost clock goes up to 1746 MHz, and you've got some lighting customization options for the big X across the front of the fans, and the logo on top.

The best PNY GTX 1080 Ti deals

Beyond the Founders Edition, there are a couple of blower models available, and the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti XLR8 Gaming OC, with a triple fan cooler. It's got an okay overclock to 1645MHz boost clock speed, and PNY says it's a modest 4 percent faster than the reference cards.

The best Zotac GTX 1080 Ti deals

Five options to choose from in Zotac's line of GTX 1080 Tis. A Founders Edition and a Blower round out the lower end, and then you've got a dual fan card and a couple of triple fan cards. The GTX 1080 Ti Amp Extreme is the most powerful, with a 1645 / 1759 MHz base / boost clock, and it features the company's "IceStorm Cooling" and an LED lighting system.

The best GALAX GTX 1080 Ti deals

GALAX has a few models to choose from, but there's not a great deal of variety. One is a Founders Edition, and another is the same reference card with a slightly different cooler and faceplate. Then you've got two EXOC cards, but they're just different colors. On these you'll find 1531 / 1645 MHz base / boost clock, and you'll also get some LED lighting options on the fans.

The best Inno3D GTX 1080 Ti deals

You've got the choice of seven Inno3D GTX 1080 Tis, with two fan, three fan, and even a couple of four fan cooling solutions to choose from, just like with Inno3D's other 10 Series cards. On the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti X4 Ultra you'll get a 1607 / 1721 MHz base / boost clock, and the memory is clocked to 11.4 Gbps. Three big fans cover the front of the card, as you'd expect, but there's also a mini one on top, for extra chill factor.

The best Gainward GTX 1080 Ti deals

Only two options to choose from here. Gainward has the standard Founders Edition card, and also the interestingly named "Golden Sample," which has a 1506 / 1620 MHz overclock. It's only a single fan cooling design though, so keep that in mind if you're conscious about keeping your rig's heat down.

The best Palit GTX 1080 Ti deals

There are four models to choose from beyond the standard Founders Edition, but they're all two fan cooling options. You've got a JetStream, a Super JetStream, a GameRock, and a GameRock Premium Edition. That Premium Edition is the beefiest, with a 1594 / 1708 MHz base / boost clock in OC mode. Plus it, and most of the other cards, have a Gaming Mode and a Silent Mode depending on what you're using your PC for.