The best 4TB SSD you can buy is on sale right now for the cheapest it's ever been

WD Black SN850X | 4TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,600MB/s write

This is the highest-capacity version of our most beloved SSD for gaming right now. Sadly it doesn't come with a heatsink for the price, but it's not required for use in a PC and this SSD runs pretty cool. It's still a great deal for zippy read/writes and uber-high-capacity storage.

The WD Black SN850X is the best NVMe SSD (opens in new tab) you can buy right now, and both the 4TB and 2TB models are on sale. Walmart's got the chunky 4TB drive for the all-time low price of only $341 (opens in new tab); the 2TB version is just $155 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. There are many SSD deals daily, but a sale on our favorite NVMe? That's too good to be true! (It is true, though. Promise.)

The SN850X is pretty much the best Gen 4 SSD on the block, solving a major issue with its impressive predecessor, the SN850, by running so much cooler. Some might say that it's the SN850X's 'X' factor. I'm sorry.

The 4TB and 2TB SN850X manage a speedy 7,300MB/s read and 6,600MB/s write speed. As for performance, they're both a great all-around drive that would make a killer upgrade for your storage. For gaming, this means you're looking at quicker load times and a generous amount of storage for even your biggest games.

According to our WD Black SN850X review (opens in new tab), the SN850X isn't the best step forward from the SN850 though it still manages to sit at the top of the very crowded field of lightning-quick SSDs.

WD Black SN850X | 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,600MB/s write

Our favourite SSD for gaming but in a 2TB package. Again, there's a premium to pay for the speed the SN850X offers, but it's worth it if you are chasing performance.

If you want to maximize your savings, you could instead pick up two 2TB SN850X SSDs for $310. Make sure your motherboard has enough M.2 slots to install an additional SSD since an older board might have one slot. If not, it might be time to consider upgrading your gaming PC, as that slot is unlikely to be PCIe Gen 4 compliant anyways.

I should mention that the sale is on the non-heatsink version of these drives, which isn't a huge deal since this SSD's thing is improved cooling. However, if you plan on sticking this inside a PS5, you should wait for a deal on a drive with the heatsink included since you'll need one.