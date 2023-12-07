The Among Us crewmates are coming to Vampire Survivors as its developer booms 'no realm or plane of reality is off limits'

Poncle have announced a new DLC for our best roguelike of 2022 : Vampire Survivors , in collaboration with Innersloth's Among Us. This new DLC called Emergency Meeting is set to arrive on PC on December 18, 2023.

The announcement came as part of the Day of the Devs livestream on the Game Awards YouTube channel, with an impressive animated trailer which also highlighted a bit of crewmate gameplay at the end. Emergency Meeting will bring new "Crewmates, weapons, power-ups, and a stage inspired by the Imposter-hunting hit, Among us" according to Poncle's Emergency Meeting FAQ .

Vampire Survivors received a mighty score of 87 in our review , so the prospect of 9 new characters, 15 new weapons, 1 new stage, a fresh adventure, and 20 in-game unlocks, is a juicy one that I am personally excited for. Because of complications with separating DLC achievements with the base game achievements, there won't be any added to Emergency Meeting. If and when that becomes possible, Poncle says that they will add separate achievement lists for each DLC, "but until then we prefer to play it safe and not risk to compromise anyone's completion rate".

(Image credit: Poncle)

The crossover with Among Us is one that I didn't know I needed until it existed and now it's hard to look back and imagine a world without it. Both games, though different in mechanics, share an addictive playfulness that makes them pair together well, like a digestive and warm brew.

Among Us also announced last month their own collaboration with other indie titles, introducing cosmetics from Celeste, Undertale, Crypt of the Necrodancer, Untitled Goose Game, and more with their latest Cosmicube. The 2 legged blob's ability to breach the borders of its own universe grows stronger by the month.

Emergency meeting will bring us 6 news tracks that "won't be part of the Vampire Survivors OST", but in the FAQ Poncle said that they're "working to make them freely available to everyone instead". It also seems they are open to more collaborations in the future too saying "No realm or plane of reality is off limits in the universe of Vampire Survivors". And now I'm just thinking about the long list of unexpected characters I'd like to slay endless waves of vampires with.