Among Us is doing a collab with some of the most popular indie games ever released

People did a lot of things to pass time during the early pandemic lockdowns: learn to play the guitar, make sourdough starter, spray their groceries with disinfectant. Among those popular pandemic activities was identifying murderous space goons in Among Us, and if you've set the social deduction game aside since then, you might be interested to know that there's still lots of activity around it—most recently, a collaboration with a bunch of big indie games.

Announced this week, Innersloth is doing a new Cosmicube that features cosmetics from Celeste, Undertale, Crypt of the Necrodancer, Untitled Goose Game, A Hat in Time, Castle Crashers, and Alien Hominid.

A Cosmicube, for the uninitiated, is Among Us's version of a battle pass. Once you purchase the cube with Beans, a free currency earned in-game, you can unlock the cosmetics by spending another currency you earn by playing the game. (It's all explained here.)

The Indie Cosmicube can be purchased with Beans until February 28, 2024, and once you own it, you can take as long as you want to unlock the cosmetics. And there are a lot of them to unlock: "25 hats, 18 skins, 12 nameplates, 9 visors, and 6 pets."

This cube represents an absolute murderer's row of some of the best indie games I've ever played. Celeste and Undertale are fantastic, UGG is an absolute delight, and getting a few friends together to play through Castle Crashers (now with a remaster!) is as fun as it was when it first came out in 2008.

If you haven't played in a while, it might be a good time to get back into Among Us. The last map, the beachy jungly crash-site flavored Fungle, was well received and there's still a healthy player base. Healthy until they get shot out of hatch, stabbed in the back, or killed by ravenous mushrooms, that is.

The new patch is live now and you can check it out on Steam or basically any other game system you might have.