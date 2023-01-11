The AMD gaming CPUs we've been waiting for launch February 14

Audio player loading…

A launch date for AMD's new 3D V-Cache powered Ryzen 7000 X3D processors (opens in new tab) has popped up on its website. All three models are go for launch on February 14 (opens in new tab).

Unfortunately, we still don't know exactly how large a ransom you'll have to pay for the benefit of the 3D-stacked cache memory. Currently, the Ryzen 9 7950X goes for around $570 and the 5900X for roughly $460. The X3D versions of those chips will obviously be more than that, but quite how much more isn't clear.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D, meanwhile, doesn't have a direct equivalent non-X3D variant. The nearest AMD sells is the $350 Ryzen 7 7700X. Incidentally, the 5800X3D also lacks an official base clock, with just the 5GHz Turbo speed listed for now.

The 3D V-Cache shizz', of course, is all about using 3D packaging technology to ramp up the cache memory of CPUs, the benefit being reducing traffic over the CPU's memory bus, reducing latency and boosting frame rates.

AMD's last-gen Ryzen 7 5800X3D (opens in new tab) was quite the gaming beast, so we're very interested to see exactly how much gaming benefit the V-Cache serves up on the new 7000 Series CPUs. We'll be reviewing the new chips as soon as we can get our hands on them.