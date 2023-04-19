Thank the dark ones: Cult of the Lamb is getting a big free DLC update this month

Good news, folks. All those nights I spent ritually sacrificing my spouses and disposing of their bodies in the composter to the east of town have finally paid off. My dark prayers are answered in the form of DLC for Cult of the Lamb (opens in new tab). It's out this month, and it's free. Honestly, that's probably worth throwing a few more life partners onto the pile for.

The update is called Relics of the Old Faith, and it will be bestowed on you and your quivering followers on April 24. According to the blurb from publisher Devolver Digital, the update features "a brand-new post-game storyline in which a mysterious being asks you to conquer revamped crusades, enemies and bosses with the help of Relics; usable items that bestow unique effects upon the Lamb, enhancing combat in a multitude of different ways." Here are some more features:

Conduct Sermons to unlock new Relics

Uncover mysterious lore about 'The Three Ducks'

Take on more challenging expeditions

New heavy attack

Assign followers to do meal prep

Build shared shelters for up to three followers

New forms for followers to evolve into: Penguins! Badgers! Racoons!

Photo mode

New crypt to store ritually murdered followers who died of completely natural causes

For me, all that sounds like manna from, well, not heaven—somewhere far below. Having finished the base game earlier this year, I can't wait to dive back in. Despite some stuttering after extended play, I found Cult of the Lamb to be a particularly great fit for Steam Deck, where managing my beneficent sex commune only occasionally led to killings carried out in a fit of pique following a failed expedition.

Our reviewer agreed, granting Cult of the Lamb at 82% score (opens in new tab) back in August last year, calling it: "Unlike anything else, and able to meld its two disparate halves into something cohesive and satisfying." Here's a gallery to enjoy before you get back to carrying out menial tasks in service to your just and wise leader's otherworldly glory.