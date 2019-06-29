Tequila Works' Gylt might not be a Google Stadia exclusive after all

(Image credit: Tequila Works)

Rime developer Tequila Works' next game, a singeplayer puzzler called Gylt, was announced earlier this month as a Google Stadia exclusive—you can watch the trailer here. But its Stadia exclusivity is now in doubt after the studio's creative director Raúl Rubio Munárriz brushed off questions about the streaming service and said that "everyone" will be able to play Gylt.

"OK we haven't confirmed that it's an exclusive yet," he told Eurogamer, despite the words "Stadia exclusive" appearing in the title of the trailer linked above. Asked to clarify, he said: "That's a question we cannot answer...we haven't answered that yet and I cannot answer yet."

When it was pointed out that the only way to play Gylt at launch, if it is a Stadia exclusive, will be to pay $129/£120 for the Stadia Founder's Edition, he said: "Maybe that would be a question for Google."

When pushed further, he said that "everyone will be able to play the game", but didn't elaborate on what he meant. "Of course, we will try to make Gylt accessible for everyone. I guess it's not a design question, it's more of a business question. Today is not the time to answer that question but rest assured, everyone will be able to play the game."

I'm certainly curious—hopefully we find out more in the coming weeks. Samuel wasn't a big fan of Rime but I loved it, and the more PC gamers that can play Gylt, the better.