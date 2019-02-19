Technobabylon: Birthright is a 3D sequel to cyberpunk adventure Technobabylon

Wadjet Eye's last game Unavowed was a high point for the publisher, but back in 2015 they put out another well-received adventure game called Technobabylon—a cyberpunk mystery about a killer called "the Mind Jacker". Here's what Andy Kelly had to say about it in his review:

"Wadjet Eye have been publishing old-style adventure games for years now, and this is one of their best releases. Developer Technocrat has created a cyberpunk world that, while riffing on a dozen other examples of the genre, manages to have a personality of its own, populated by a cast of genuinely likeable characters."

Today developer Dave Gilbert tweeted that a sequel called Technobabylon: Birthright has been in the works "for awhile now" and attached a few screenshots. The most notable thing about them is that they show a 3D game, while all of Wadjet's previous adventures have been 2D. As Gilbert said in a follow-up tweet, "The draw of these games has always been the characters, so it’s nice to work in a system that really lets you SEE the characters."

Have a look at the screenshots below.