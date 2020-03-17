Teamfight Tactics is coming to mobile on March 19, will have crossplay

We haven't heard too much about the mobile version of Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends' spin-off autobattler, since it was revealed last year. But Riot Games just announced that—surprise, surprise—the mobile version is launching in just two days, on March 19 for both iOS and Android devices.

The good news is that the mobile version will have crossplay with PC (in most regions) and your account progress will transfer too, so any cosmetics you buy on PC will be available on the mobile version.

If you're unfamiliar with Riot's autobattler, Teamfight Tactics is a spin on Autochess that exploded in popularity last year, spawning a bunch of clones like Dota Underlords. The idea is to spend gold to buy champions that you place on a board, who then beat up your opponent's champions. But which champions you use and how you line them up matters a great deal, and there's tons of strategy to consider.

Teamfight Tactics is my personal favorite in the genre because I like how Riot revamps the game every few months. TFT's mobile launch coincides with Galaxies, a new expansion that introduces new heroes, reworks old ones, and adds some new rules to refresh the meta. But I'm excited to play on a phone while watching TV rather than sitting at a computer.

Teamfight Tactics mobile is free to play and will be available on the Google Play and Apple App Store on March 19.