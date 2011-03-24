Team Fortress 2 selling $100, $20, $7 hats for Japan aid

Valve has just deployed a two-week sale on three unique Team Fortress 2 hats, the proceeds of which will go entirely to the American Red Cross fund. Respectfully, we feel obligated to give this promotion a plug: we know your hunger for conspicuous hat consumption, PC gamers, and any transaction that helps relieve the immense toll of this disaster benefits us all. Click within for a peek at the headgear.

"They are tricking compulsive hat-buyers into being good people," declares Dan Stapleton, Reviews Editor for PC Gamer. Valve reminds us that donating directly is always an option.