TCL's 65-inch 4K Smart TV is $150 off at multiple retailers

One of TCL's most popular TVs is the 65-inch '65R617.' It has a 4K resolution, support for Dolby Vision HDR, and the ever-dependable Roku OS as the main interface. Reviews also point out its extremely low input lag in Game Mode, making it a great option for living room gaming. Now you can buy the TV for $849.99 from multiple retailers, a $150 reduction from the usual price of around $1,000.

The 65R617 is 57.1 inches across, 32.9 inches tall, and 3 inches thick (without the stand). As previously mentioned, it runs Roku OS, so you can watch most streaming services without plugging in another device. Speaking of which, the TV has three HDMI 2.0 ports with HDCP 2.2, one USB port, an RF jack, composite ports for older devices, a headphone jack, optical audio outputs, and an Ethernet connector.

You can buy the 65R617 from the links below. If you have a bigger budget, some of LG's OLED models are also on sale—a 55-inch 4K model is $100 off from the previous price, and a 65-inch TV is $300 off.

