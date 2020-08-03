Take-Two's Private Division to publish games from the makers of Ori, Armello, and OlliOlli

Private Division has announced it has partnered with several prominent game studios, such as Moon Studios, League of Geeks, and Roll7, to publish a game from each developer. The titles of the games haven't been announced yet, and none are expected to be released until 2022, at the earliest.

We do know a bit about the upcoming games, however. Moon Studios is working on a new Action RPG, according to job listings on its website. According to the founders, that game will have Moon Studios "aiming our sights even higher" than it did with Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel.

League of Geeks, known for its strategy game Armello, is working on an "ambitious new game-as-a-service project," according to job listings. It noted in a press release that its partnership with Private Division would allow it to "grow our studio alongside our ambitions."

Roll7 says working with Private Division is "the next jump forward in their mission to create awesome, flow state games." That sounds like something akin to the BAFTA-award-winning skating game OlliOlli, rather than Roll7's action shooter Not A Hero or multiplayer sports game Laser League.

Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive, which also owns 2K and Rockstar. In the last few years Private Division has published games like Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, The Outer Worlds, and Disintegration, and will publish Kerbal Space Program 2 in Fall of 2021.