Recreating real spacecraft in Kerbal Space Program

Kerbal Space Program has an incredible editor that lets you build spaceships, launch them into orbit and then pilot them around the solar system. A lot of the fun comes from creating your own machines, but the editor is so good that you can create convincing replicas of historical space vessels. Let Luis Villazon take you through a bunch of his favourites, with tips on how to build them. First, the towering Juno 1.

The Juno I rocket was made from a liquid-fuelled Redstone ballistic missile, fitted with a washing-machine-sized drum on top. The drum contained a ring of 11 solid rocket boosters surrounding a core of three more. In Kerbal Space Program, the Procedural Parts mod allows you to make fuel tanks and boosters any size you want, so you can build 1:1 scale replicas. The Procedural Fairings mod forms the outer shell of the drum.