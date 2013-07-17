Popular

Take On Mars trailer reveals first game footage; Early Access release date announced

By

I must admit, in all the excitement, noise and hot tablet integration of E3, I completely missed Bohemia's Take On Mars . Consequently I'd just assumed its title was a direct challenge, and we'd finally get to punch that smug red jerk right in the crater. Amazingly, that's not the case. Instead, we're being giving the chance to sim around its surface in mobile Rovers and stationary Landers, completing scientific objectives. In fairness, that sounds even better.

Bohemia have also announced that Take On Mars will surface on Steam Early Access, with its launch date set for August 1st.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments