Take first place with Walmart's Thrustmaster T150 Pro Racing Wheel for $139

Ready to take your racing game to the next level? It's time to invest in a new racing wheel, and we’ve got a sizzling hot deal for you.

Walmart's Thrustmaster T150 Pro Racing Wheel comes with the T3PA Pedal Set for just $139, which is $110 off its list price of $249.99. That's an excellent price, considering the pedals can go for upwards of $88 when purchased separately .

This bundle gets you a racing wheel with 1080-degree force feedback, according to Thrustmaster, with a realistic design that should work fantastically for any racing game you throw at it. It includes rubber-coated wheel grips, built-in buttons that let you access social options and swap through menus, and 2 wheel-mounted sequential paddle shifters.

With the force feedback base, you should be able to feel what it's like to go offroading, the pull of your vehicle as you careen out past your competitors, and even when you lose tire grip. Suffice it to say, you'll be several steps above hitting the track with a generic gaming controller.

The included 3-pedal set is constructed out of 100% metal, and lets you adjust each one in terms of spacing, inclination, and height. If you've ever wanted to live out your IRL Crazy Taxi dreams by way of Steam, this is your chance. Just don’t let your racing wheel “skills” bleed over into the real world.

