How the starting questions work in Tactics Ogre: Reborn

The starting questions in Tactics Ogre: Reborn may have you scratching your head, especially if you're not sure how your answers will affect the rest of the game. These tarot card-related questions are asked right at the very beginning of the game, so it makes sense to be prepared before you get started.
The tarot card questions—or rather, the answers that you give—do affect the stats that Denam will start out with, though generally, these won't limit your play style in the long run so you shouldn't worry too much. If you're dead set on optimising your playthrough, however, I'll list some of the Tactics Ogre: Reborn starting questions below, along with the stats that each choice will give you.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn starting questions – How they work
Tactics Ogre: Reborn has many different stats that affect things like health, mana pool, and the ability to deflect certain types of attacks. Choosing tarot card answers gives your character different stat allocations but it's not obvious in-game which answer favour which build.
Thankfully, you won't be asked as many questions as there are tarot cards and it seems to be random which you're asked. Thanks to this tweet (opens in new tab) from KaelAltreul showing the original strategy guide, we have a good idea of how some of the answers affect your stats so here's a breakdown of several starting questions so you can get an idea of how it works.
The Fool:
You are about to embark on a journey. Whom do you want at your side?
- My family: 4 HP, 1 MP, 1 DEX, 2 AGL, 1 AVD, 2 RES
- My beloved: 1 HP, 4 MP, 2 VIT, 1 DEX, 1 AVD, 2 INT
- My friend: 5 HP, 1 VIT, 3 INT, 1 MND
The Magician:
You brew an arcane elixir. What power will it hold?
- Order and obedience: 1 HP, 4 MP, 1 DEX, 1 AVD, 2 INT, 1 MND
- Concession and regret: 3 HP, 2 MP, 2 STR, 1 VIT, 2 AGL, 1 AVD
- Liberty and turmoil: 4 HP, 1 MP, 1 DEX, 2 AVD, 2 MND
The High Priestess:
All men have flaws. Which of yours would you remedy?
- My sloth: 2 HP, 3 MP, 2 VIT, 1 DEX, 2 AGL
- My envy: 5 HP, 1 STR, 2 VIT, 1 AGL, 1 RES
- My pride: 2 HP, 3 MP, 1 AGL, 2 AVD, 2 RES
The Empress:
In what thing do you stand above all others?
- My beauty: 5 HP, 2 DEX, 1 AGL, 1 AVD, 2 MND
- My wealth: 5 MP, 1 STR, 1 AGL, 2 INT, 1 MND
- My wisdom: 2 HP, 3 MP, 1 STR, 1 DEX, 1 AVD, 1 MND
The Emperor:
The people of your kingdom rise against you. What course do you take?
- Treat for peace: 5 MP, 2 STR, 1 VIT, 2 INT
- Rally my armies: 2 HP, 3 MP, 2 STR, 1 VIT, 2 DEX, 1 AGL, 1 AVD
- Abdicate the throne: 1 HP, 4 MP, 1 VIT, 1 DEX, 2 AGL, 1 INT
The Hierophant:
Of the many evils men do, which is the most necessary?
- Deceiving others: 2 HP, 3 MP, 2 DEX, 1 AGL, 2 AVD, 1 MND
- Sacrificing others: 4 HP, 1 MP, 2 STR, 1 VIT, 1 DEX, 1 INT, 2 RES
- Stealing from others: 2 HP, 3 MP, 1 STR, 1 VIT, 1 AVD, 1 INT, 1 RES
The Chariot:
How do you define victory?
- Vanquishing my foes: 3 HP, 2 MP, 2 STR, 1 VIT, 2 AGL, 1 AVD, 1 MND
- Ending the conflict: 5 HP, 1 VIT, 3 INT, 1 MND
- Preserving my allies: 1 HP, 4 MP, 1 STR, 2 VIT, 2 MND
Strength:
All men hold darkness in their hearts. What lurks in yours?
- Vengeance for family: 5 HP, 1 STR, 2 VIT, 1 AGL, 1 RES
- Vengeance for friends: 4 HP, 1 MP, 1 DEX, 2 AVD, 2 MND
- Vengeance for country: 2 HP, 3 MP, 1 AGL, 1 INT, 1 MND, 2 RES
The Hermit:
A sage will grant you a single piece of wisdom. What would you learn of him?
- The secret of wealth: 5 MP, 1 STR, 1 AGL, 2 INT, 1 MND
- The secret of victory: 2 HP, 3 MP, 1 AGL, 2 AVD, 2 RES
- The secret of winning hearts: 4 HP, 1 MP, 1 DEX, 2 AGL, 1 AVD, 2 RES