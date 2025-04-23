The best birthsigns in Oblivion Remastered

Deciding on the best birthsign for your character in Oblivion Remastered can be a little tricky. You've barely murdered a few rats and goblins, and yet you're already being asked to define what type of character you want to play in the game. Luckily, there are a few birthsigns that stand above the others.

Whether you want a generally useful stat-boost, an ability that can save your skin once per day, or something specific to the style of character you want to play, be it warrior, mage, or sneaky archer. All that said, here are the best birthsign choices based on what you decide to play in Oblivion Remastered.

Best Oblivion Remastered birthsigns

While there are 13 birthsigns to choose from, there are a few that I recommend depending on what kind of character you want to make:

The Warrior

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Fortify endurance : Increases endurance by 10 points

: Increases endurance by 10 points Fortify strength: Increases strength by 10 points

While you could also take The Lord if you want a tankier character, The Warrior is a great, straightforward choice if you're planning to slog it out in melee and play a classic fighter. The extra endurance will improve your maximum health, making it a little easier to survive against tougher enemies early on, while the strength will benefit you when whacking enemies with your weapon.

The Thief

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Fortify agility : Increases agility by 10 points

: Increases agility by 10 points Fortify luck : Increases luck by 10 points

: Increases luck by 10 points Fortify speed: Increases speed by 10 points

With a big stat boost to agility, luck, and speed right from the get-go, The Thief is a solid birthsign for those who want to play a sneakier, more agile character, but also those who simply want a useful early game stat boost. All three of these are helpful; agility impacts stamina, speed impacts…well, move speed, and luck has a small bonus effect on all other skills.

The Atronach

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Fortify Magicka : Increases Magicka by 150 points

: Increases Magicka by 150 points Spell Absorption : 50% chance of absorbing spells cast at them

: 50% chance of absorbing spells cast at them Stunted Magicka: Magicka regeneration is halted

If you're looking to play a mage, you could always just take The Mage birthsign which grants 50 increased Magicka with no downside, but personally I think The Atronach is better. It's got the biggest Magicka boost of all birthsigns at 150 points, and gives the added benefit of that 50% chance to absorb spells, which is a very strong defensive ability. Sure, your Magicka regeneration is halted, but you can deal with that through potions and Welkynd Stones, as well as by taking a high elf—the race with the highest base Magicka.

The Shadow

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Moonshadow (Greater power): Grants invisibility for 60 seconds. Can be used once per day

Of all the birthsigns that grant active powers, such as The Tower, The Serpent, The Lover, and The Ritual, this one has gotten me out of so many sticky situations in the past. In a game where it's quite easy to find yourself out of your depth while exploring, especially early on, having on-demand invisibility to hightail it away from enemies is ridiculously useful. It's also good if you want an easy way to steal stuff. Another strong early one is The Ritual, which can force undead to flee, and grants 200 points of health recovery once per day.