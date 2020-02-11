T-Pain is streaming Doom Eternal right now

T-Pain, the rapper and producer best known for popularising Auto-Tune, is currently streaming Doom Eternal. He's joined by Hugo Martin, the art director on Doom Eternal.

And he's not bad at it: the acrobatics on display don't rival this recent Nightmare mode video, but give the guy a break - this is his first go. At the time of writing, T-Pain is screaming "what the fuck" at a very aggressive arachnid-looking creature (update: it killed him).

You can watch the stream above, and I'll chuck in the archive once it's available.