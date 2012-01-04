Syndicate trailer teases four player co-op

Syndicate's co-op mode should provide the closest experience to the Bullfrog original. Sort of. The four player mode will put you in the shoes of the squad of agents you controlled in the old games. The trailer mentions nine missions based on the original campaign, as well as 12 "breach applications." These are special abilities that let you hack into enemy equipment (including the chips in their brains) and revive downed allies. Like the weapons, you'll be able to customise these with upgrades earned as you progress. Find out more in our Syndicate preview .