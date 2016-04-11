Swot up on the PC Gamer Weekender's Shadowhand stream

Shadowhand puts me in mind of the Witcher 3 mod which replaces every fight with a game of Gwent. You're a highway(wo)man, doing what highwaymen tend to—duel, loot, quip, etc.—the difference being that all of these matters are settled the gentleman's way: a high-stakes game of solitaire.

Grey Alien's period spin on solitaire channels in to the weapons, mind games and bloodshed more typically associated with a PC card game. In the stream, you'll get to hear Jake Birkett and Helen Carmichael talk about the transition from their well received casual card game Regency Solitaire to something with a little more depth, harvesting ideas from the RPG along the way.