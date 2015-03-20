Sword Coast Legends gameplay shown off in new video

The makers of Sword Coast Legends have released a ten-minute video showing off the single-player portion of the game. As promised, it looks, and also sounds, very much like the Infinity Engine RPGs of years past.

The video, narrated by Sword Coast Legends President/Director Dan Tudge, features a typical party of four sneaking into the city of Luskan. Once inside, they meet a sketchy-looking character at a seedy bar, head to the local slums, run into a fellow with whom they may or may not have a longstanding beef, and then throw down with the undead. All in a day's work for an adventurer, in other words.

It looks great, but it's the audio cues that really sell it. The voiced responses to orders, the background music and chatter in the Cutlass Inn, and the reluctant admission from party members that they're tired and need a break, are, to my ears, very reminiscent of the Baldur's Gate games. And that, my friends, is a very good thing.

I know it's way too early to reasonably embrace anything more than cautious optimism, but you know what? I don't care. I'm excited. Sword Coast Legends is expected to come out later this year. Find out more at swordcoast.com.